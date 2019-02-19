Re: the Feb. 17 letter to the editor "Tucson has epidemic of red-light runners."
The letter writer talks about the red-light runners and that their numbers have increased. He is right! There are more red-light runners now. Initially, he voted to remove the cameras. Now he's saying we need the cameras back. He's right again. The writer stated the somebody's going to get killed eventually. Well, seven have already been killed by red-light runners. That's seven too many. Some at intersections that use to have cameras.
Red-light runners don't care about anybody else's safety. They only care about themselves. They feel they have a right to run red lights. My advice is to put back those 10 cameras, then add 10 more. Back when this whole thing started, I said this would happen but nobody listened. Now I can say, I told you so! Words I hoped I wouldn't have to say.
Steven Barker
East side
