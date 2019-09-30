Re: the Sept 27 letter, so if a camera catches you running a red light it is extortion, but if a policeman catches you it is not? You broke the law either way!! If drivers have to come to a screeching halt they are NOT paying attention!! The only way to improve traffic safety is to hire 300-400 more police! Proven engineering tech will not improve the way a driver operates only a hit to the wallet will or removing a license. Driving is a privilege not a right learn to do it correctly.

jerry Ferguson

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

