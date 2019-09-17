Re: the September 14 letter "Red-light cameras work; bring them back."
We snowbirded here January through March 2015. At that time, red-light cameras were in operation. We were pleased to see cars screeching to a halt at intersections as soon as the light turned yellow. This was a pleasant contrast to what we were used to seeing back in Indiana. We returned in 2016, however, to find that the cameras had been disabled. We heard, in effect, that some bleeding-heart defense attorney thought the lights were an invasion of privacy, and sued to have them removed. Apparently the applicable governing body agreed, and then the lights were gone.
Now we're full time residents, and we see people blowing through red lights all the time (some even go through the light even though it's been red for some time). What a disappointment this dangerous and self-centered situation has become!
Ken Shearer
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.