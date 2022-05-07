 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Red-light Cameras

I saw in Sunday's paper that Tim Steller Changed his line of thinking. When Tucson voted to remove the cameras, he was all for it. Now, it seems he has changed his mind. He is now saying that accidents, injuries, and deaths have gone too high as a result of removing those cameras. Tim, I agree with you.

It seems that people think they have the right to run red lights. I've seen red light runners right in front of TPD with no action taken. It's not just young people doing it, blue haired grannies are doing it too. There is no accountability unless there is an accident. People who voted to remove the cameras said they were an invasion of privacy. No one has ever answered this question. What are you doing in your car while driving that you don't want anyone to see?

I'm sure the victims, or their surviving family members, would like the cameras to go back up. Don't just put up 10. Put up 20.

Steven Barker

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

