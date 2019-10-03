I don't want to start a back and forth here because it is not the appropriate forum for that. I must reply to the letter rebutting mine on the subject of bringing back red light cameras and calling them government extortion. First, the definition of extortion is "taking possession of another's money through coersion or threat." Nobody forced you to run that light, you did it of your own free will and should pay the price for the offense. Please do not use language whose definition does not fit the subject. It only serves to incite angry feelings and does not support your argument correctly.
Daniel Poryanda
Southeast side
