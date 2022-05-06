 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Red Light Cameras

Tim Steller lists all the negative about red-light cameras and then says we need to get them back in Tucson. I guess doing the same thing over again and expecting different results is sane, to him.

It makes more sense to me to use the funds available to ensure traffic lights in Tucson are uniform. No more guessing what you're going to encounter as you approach an intersection. Eliminating question such as, Will I get a green arrow after the light turns red or before? Or during? Is that car going to turn left in front of me or does it have a red light? Can that person turning left make a U-turn or will I get a green arrow to turn right. There are too many options.

If all the intersections were consistent there wouldn't be as much confusion and we wouldn't need those ridiculous intersections that forces a driver go through it and then make a u-turn, then a right turn just to turn left.

Nick Hansen

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

