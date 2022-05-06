Letter: Red Light Cameras

Tim Steller lists all the negative about red-light cameras and then says we need to get them back in Tucson. I guess doing the same thing over again and expecting different results is sane, to him.

It makes more sense to me to use the funds available to ensure traffic lights in Tucson are uniform. No more guessing what you're going to encounter as you approach an intersection. Eliminating question such as, Will I get a green arrow after the light turns red or before? Or during? Is that car going to turn left in front of me or does it have a red light? Can that person turning left make a U-turn or will I get a green arrow to turn right. There are too many options.