To the driver of the Mustang that was beside me last night (Sunday, May 7): yes, I was doing ‘maximum cop-proof’ speed” on Ruthrauff And it frustrated you. So, I was not surprised when I heard the sweet rumble from the pipes on that 5.0, and saw you blast past me. And race into the left turn lane onto La Cholla. And the light turned red. That ‘tang easily had the brakes to stop at the light, but you floored it and ran the red light into the very large and crowded intersection. Really. We are blessed with some very potent vehicles today; they are exhilarating to drive; we do bend the occasional traffic law. Safely. But that move was totally. ok, it was so egregious, I can’t find words for it. You should have that beautiful Mustang taken away from you and crushed. All at your expense.