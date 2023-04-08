A very dangerous problem in the Tucson area. A prime reason is severe driver frustration; our traffic engineers firmly believe that a stop light is just that, it must make you stop. Tucson has been dubbed “The City of Untimed Stoplights” . When I lived in the western Detroit area in the early 70’s, Telegraph Road ran N-S for miles. You could get on it, drive 45-50 (45 MPH speed limit) and hit every light green. With today’s traffic technology we should be flowing better than that. Instead, we hit every red light, wasting gas, destroying breaks, increasing pollution, and providing so many more opportunities to run red lights. Any of you Tucson Traffic guys maybe see a solution there?