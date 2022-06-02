 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Red Light Runners

Regarding recent discussion about reinstalling red light cameras. One of the reasons this is happening is that drivers pulling this stunt are reasonably sure that there will be no consequences if/when they do this. If you are pole position (front of the line) at an intersection, you must make sure that no one is flying through their red light before proceeding after you have the green. It is hardly difficult to witness this occurring on an almost daily basis on Pima County roads. A better solution would be to enforce the traffic laws that already exist. Tucsons new police chief intends on making traffic enforcement a priority. Our Pima County Sheriff needs to do the same thing. Station motorcycle traffic enforcement on rotating corners in Pima County instead of fixed cameras. Cheaper and more efficient. Once drivers know that there will be consequences for running a red light and endangering responsible drivers, incidences of red light running should decrease.

Karl Appell

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

