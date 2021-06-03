Letter: Red lights

I sit in my car watching at least three cars go through a red light. Every time. I learned to drive in the '60s when a yellow light meant a red was coming; time to stop. Glad to see that Governor Ducey has finally gotten the message. His recent vetoes were well-advised, not just because of the budget issues, but because many of them were crazy run-through-a-red-light behavior by the legislators. Most will have to be challenged in court, because they are officially cray-cray. Let's start following old rules and put our brakes on before the accident.
Nan Schubel
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.