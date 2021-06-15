 Skip to main content
Letter: Red Rock housing on rise
Letter: Red Rock housing on rise

A front page AZ Star article (Sunday 6/13) notes that "Red Rock housing on rise" with the planned construction of 3,000 new homes. In other words business as usual. Pedal to the metal on the growth machine.

Tim Stellar's article "Water worries should galvanize us" (Tucson Region) provides a reality check. Reductions in delivery of CAP water will begin next year. Agriculture will take the first hit. Pinal County farmers are planning new wells to make up for the CAP shortfall and by so doing will accelerate depletion of the aquifer.

Who will supply water for the 3,000 new homes in Red Rock? Where will it come from? More new wells? From the CAP canal that supplies Tucson? Stay tuned and recall the old western saying: 'Whiskey's for drinkin. Water's for fightin".

William Thornton

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

