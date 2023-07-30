If something is free, it has no cost. So the concept of "free bus rides" is a fantasy. Buses cost money to purchase and operate and thus, by definition, are not free, i.e., some entity (the taxpayers) are paying for it. This does not deny that it is possibly a good investment by the city; it may be. But please, do not call this free! The rider may not have to pay to board and ride the bus, but someone, somewhere is underwriting the cost.