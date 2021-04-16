 Skip to main content
Letter: Redistricting 2021
Letter: Redistricting 2021

The 2020 U.S. Census has been completed but final results won’t been shared with the states until

September primarily because of delays in data collection caused by the Pandemic. One of the chief

reasons to conduct a census every 10 years is to redistrict U.S. Congressional districts and State legislative districts. Based on current population and shifts in location of the population, seats can be gained or lost. Arizona did pick up a Congressional seat based on the 2010 Census.

Arizona is one of 18 states which has an independent commission to redistrict rather than depending on

the State Legislatures with their inherent political biasses. Arizona selects 2 republicans, 2 democrats and 1 independent. The criteria for creating districts are: equal population, compactness and consciousness, communities of interest, geographic features such as county lines and competitiveness. Obviously, competitiveness in crucial to give all political parties a chance to win.

Our commission has been selected and has begun the process. Hopefully they will be transparent

and fair!

Leadawn Anderton

Southwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Catch the latest in Opinion

