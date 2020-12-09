 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Redistricting Advisory Committee (RAC)
View Comments

Letter: Redistricting Advisory Committee (RAC)

As a Redistricting Advisory Committee (RAC) appointee, I can say first hand that presenting redistricting options was an arduous task. The 2020 RAC proceedings were an open and transparent process with every meeting being open to the public including a hearing for input. Of the options presented, I stand with Option A in an effort to create more equity and representation for everyone in Tucson.

Option A does not disrupt existing neighborhood associations and received support from community members during public comments which weighed heavily on our decision. Active dialogue is what makes the democratic decision making processes so strong

Political boundaries do not define Tucson’s neighborhoods - the history and culture do.

On the other hand, political boundaries do affect everyone’s representation in government. I support Option A because it seeks to diversify the wards as a whole. Option A also makes Ward 3 the City’s 3rd most diverse ward further increasing the voting power of communities of color in that Ward and city as a whole.

Michael O'Connell, Ward 1 appointee for the city's redistricting advisory committee

South side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Snowbird go home!

Is Mark Finchem one of those snowbirds who couldn’t afford to go back to Kalamazoo, so he just stayed? Remember “Unite the Right” rally? They …

Local-issues

Letter: Police Officers

Law enforcement is the only occupation I know of that: You have to know city, state and local laws as well as any attorney without the benefit…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News