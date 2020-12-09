Letter: Redistricting Advisory Committee (RAC)

As a Redistricting Advisory Committee (RAC) appointee, I can say first hand that presenting redistricting options was an arduous task. The 2020 RAC proceedings were an open and transparent process with every meeting being open to the public including a hearing for input. Of the options presented, I stand with Option A in an effort to create more equity and representation for everyone in Tucson.
Option A does not disrupt existing neighborhood associations and received support from community members during public comments which weighed heavily on our decision. Active dialogue is what makes the democratic decision making processes so strong
Political boundaries do not define Tucson’s neighborhoods - the history and culture do.
On the other hand, political boundaries do affect everyone’s representation in government. I support Option A because it seeks to diversify the wards as a whole. Option A also makes Ward 3 the City’s 3rd most diverse ward further increasing the voting power of communities of color in that Ward and city as a whole.
Michael O'Connell, Ward 1 appointee for the city's redistricting advisory committee
South side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
