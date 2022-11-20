 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Redistricting and the 2022 elections

Since the Civil Rights era I’ve been largely supportive of the policy initiatives of the Democratic party. I’ve been registered as a Democrat, in order to vote in primaries and to work within the party’s structure. But a party whose representatives on last year’s Independent Redistricting Commission acceded to the choice as chairman of an obviously conservative former Republican did not serve the people of Arizona well. Under the leadership of Tucson Republican David Mehl and Chairman Erika Neuberg, the IRC gave us LD17, the mother of all Gerrymanders, and CDs6 and 7, needlessly maximizing Raul Grijalva’s minority voters and minimizing Tucson’s place in CD6, won by Juan Ciscomani.

Since the election my wife and I have moved from the Tanque Verde Valley to central Tucson and I’m about to re-register at our new address. Firmly convinced that the institutional Democratic party does not serve our people well, I’ll become officially what I’ve always tried to be in practice, independent.

Frank Bergen

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

