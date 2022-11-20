Letter: Redistricting and the 2022 elections

Since the Civil Rights era I’ve been largely supportive of the policy initiatives of the Democratic party. I’ve been registered as a Democrat, in order to vote in primaries and to work within the party’s structure. But a party whose representatives on last year’s Independent Redistricting Commission acceded to the choice as chairman of an obviously conservative former Republican did not serve the people of Arizona well. Under the leadership of Tucson Republican David Mehl and Chairman Erika Neuberg, the IRC gave us LD17, the mother of all Gerrymanders, and CDs6 and 7, needlessly maximizing Raul Grijalva’s minority voters and minimizing Tucson’s place in CD6, won by Juan Ciscomani.