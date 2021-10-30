Letter: Redistricting Commission is not Independent

When fair and competitive legislative and congressional districts were formed in 2010, the Republicans came up with a plan. Some Republicans became Independents. Governor Ducey found a loophole in the law for redistricting so he had a role in the selection of the candidates for the Independent on the commission. In 2020, all the Independent candidates who were considered were wolves in sheep clothing. Now we have a commission that should have been independent but is biased with three Republicans and two Democrats. When the GOP in Pima county submitted a map for redistricting, the commission voted 3-2 to accept it with no questions asked. The maps are clearly gerrymandered. We very little time to get the commission to change these maps. I urge voters in Pima County to go to the redistricting commission website and write a letter protesting the gerrymandered maps. The maps are illegal and biased.
Linda Horowitz
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.