 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Redistricting Commission is not Independent
View Comments

Letter: Redistricting Commission is not Independent

  • Comments

When fair and competitive legislative and congressional districts were formed in 2010, the Republicans came up with a plan. Some Republicans became Independents. Governor Ducey found a loophole in the law for redistricting so he had a role in the selection of the candidates for the Independent on the commission. In 2020, all the Independent candidates who were considered were wolves in sheep clothing. Now we have a commission that should have been independent but is biased with three Republicans and two Democrats. When the GOP in Pima county submitted a map for redistricting, the commission voted 3-2 to accept it with no questions asked. The maps are clearly gerrymandered. We very little time to get the commission to change these maps. I urge voters in Pima County to go to the redistricting commission website and write a letter protesting the gerrymandered maps. The maps are illegal and biased.

Linda Horowitz

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Shadow of a Doubt

I just completed my City and County election ballots and am filled with uncertainty. Will cyber criminals alter local voting machines? Will ri…

Local-issues

Letter: EDITORIALS

I am a newspaper guy. I worked in Seattle as a circulation and office manager for seven weekly newspapers. Today, I subscribe to both the Az D…

Local-issues

Letter: First responders

Throughout the years I've received excellent customer service from our city of Tucson employees (Water, Parks and Rec, Elections etc). I have …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News