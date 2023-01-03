Letter: Redistricting Failure

Looking at the results of the 2022 election, the effort of the Arizona “Independent” Redistricting Commission was a colossal failure.

The Commission’s effort was slanted after Gov. Doug Ducey packed the commission on appellate judges, which nominates the Redistricting Commission members.

And, Republicans’ abuse of the Voting Right Act, which they manipulate to pack Democrats into as few districts as possible, must be called out.

In 28 of the 90 legislative races — nearly 1 in 3 — there was only one candidate (no choice) in the general election.

Likewise, 5 of the 9 congressional districts were so lopsided — either for the D’s or R’s — the general election outcomes were predetermined.

If Democracy is about choices, and a substantial portion of the electorate has no choice, what kind of system is that?

Over and above all other criteria, creating more competitive districts must be the Commission’s #1 priority when Congressional and Legislative districts are next redrawn following the population census in 2030.

Stephen Yozwiak

Northwest side