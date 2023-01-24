 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Redistricting Process Failed LD 17

Commissioner David Mehl, assisted by the Mayor of Marana and various business interests, succeeded in convincing the Redistricting Commission to create LD 17 in an apparent effort to make Republican Sen Leach’s re-election “safe”. LD 17 is a poster child for what a gerrymandered district looks like. It stretches from Marana in the West, across the Catalina Mountains, to Mescal in the East. Because MAGAS turned out heavily, Leach lost in the Republican primary. Because the district was created to be a “safe” Republican district all 3 “Freedom Team” MAGA candidates now represent LD 17. During Governor Hobb’s State of the State address Senator Wadsack turned her back and the other two representatives walked out. Not a good sign for residents of LD 17 who face looming water shortages, infrastructure needs and potentially disastrous cuts to public school budgets. We can only hope that the “Freedom Team” recognizes their obligation to all of the residents of LD 17 not just their MAGA base

Eileen Hollowell

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Follow these steps to easily submit a letter to the editor or guest opinion to the Arizona Daily Star.
