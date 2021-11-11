Letter: Redistricting

We are currently in the process of redrawing Congressional and State Legislative Districts in Arizona. A draft map has been submitted and during November public comment is solicited. In person and zoom meetings with the Independent Redistricting Committee have been scheduled. I encourage you to go to irc.gov to find a schedule of these meetings and let your voice be heard.
The Arizona constitution, among other considerations, calls for these proposed districts to be compact, contiguous, and to respect communities of interest. I call your attention to Proposed District 17. This is a classic example of gerrymandering. It looks more like a dragon than a compact, contiguous district. To me, it grabs and connects areas of Tucson simply to combine like minded voters. It is clearly drawn to favor one party over another. For this and other reasons this draft map should not be accepted.
Brian Templet
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.