Letter: Redistricting

Re: the Oct. 27 article "Pima GOP looks for a bigger say at Capitol."
From my home in the Tanque Verde Valley the recommendations offered by Commissioner Lerner make perfect sense. She proposed that Legislative District 17 take in the Catalina Foothills and Casas Adobes, while placing the Tanque Verde area in neighboring District 18. Meanwhile, District 17 would give Vail and Rincon Valley to Cochise County-based District 19. These changes keep the Tanque Verde Valley in a competitive district and make District 17 more compact and legally defensible.
Wednesday's Star includes remarks by the executive officer of the Southern Arizona Leadership Council which I find telling. SALC wants Republican districts in Pima County in order to have some influence in the Legislature. Current Districts 2, 9 and 10 have each sent Republicans to the House and they have had little influence within the majority caucus. SALC should consider joining with those of us who ask for more competitive districts in order that more centrist candidates of both parties might be elected and work together on behalf of all Arizonans.
Frank Bergen
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.