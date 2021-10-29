 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Redistricting
View Comments

Letter: Redistricting

  • Comments

Re: the Oct. 27 article "Pima GOP looks for a bigger say at Capitol."

From my home in the Tanque Verde Valley the recommendations offered by Commissioner Lerner make perfect sense. She proposed that Legislative District 17 take in the Catalina Foothills and Casas Adobes, while placing the Tanque Verde area in neighboring District 18. Meanwhile, District 17 would give Vail and Rincon Valley to Cochise County-based District 19. These changes keep the Tanque Verde Valley in a competitive district and make District 17 more compact and legally defensible.

Wednesday's Star includes remarks by the executive officer of the Southern Arizona Leadership Council which I find telling. SALC wants Republican districts in Pima County in order to have some influence in the Legislature. Current Districts 2, 9 and 10 have each sent Republicans to the House and they have had little influence within the majority caucus. SALC should consider joining with those of us who ask for more competitive districts in order that more centrist candidates of both parties might be elected and work together on behalf of all Arizonans.

Frank Bergen

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Shadow of a Doubt

I just completed my City and County election ballots and am filled with uncertainty. Will cyber criminals alter local voting machines? Will ri…

Local-issues

Letter: Affordable housing

My thoughts for a simple solution to the housing crisis currently exploding in Tucson, and sweeping through large cities across the country du…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News