Letter: Redistricting
Letter: Redistricting

Recent letters have described how the proposed LD 17 in Pima County is a gerrymander. However I see it differently, Marana/Oro Valley/Catalina/Saddlebrooke have much more in common with the Tanque Verde Valley/ Vail than Casas Adobes/Catalina Foothills. The reality is the Foothills/Casa Adobes are established and non growing communities. The others are still growing and fast. Which leads to much different issues. That’s okay and representatives who would be elected to LD 17 and LD18 would have small ranges of issues instead a large list of different issues for all the different areas if these were to be split up into different districts.

Sergio Mendez

Catalina

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

