Letter: Redistricting

The two Republican members of the Independent Redistricting Commission apparently left a tele town hall on Saturday just as Pima County residents began to object to the proposed map for LD17. What’s up?
Last week, a Republican official submitted a map combining Oro Valley with distant, very different areas such as Marana and Vail — after swinging around the Catalinas. It separates Oro Valley from Casa Adobes and the Catalina Foothills, our closer and more similar neighbors. This map would create a safe Republican district in Pima County.
This is gerrymandering.
There is a much better alternative. IRC Commissioner Lerner has proposed map 9.0 that includes Oro Valley, Casa Adobes, and the Catalina Foothills. It respects communities of interest, recognizes geographic features, and is competitive and fair.
There’s still time to make your voice heard. Please let the IRC know that you don’t want a gerrymandered LD17. Adopt map 9.0 instead.
Kay Schriner
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.