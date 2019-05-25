Many of us have formed the habit of bringing our own shopping bags rather than use the single use plastic shopping bags.
Another habit that could be formed in effort to further reduce single use plastic products is to bring your own take out container to a restaurant, to package the part of your meal that you want to bring home.
I carry a tupperware like container now in my pack when dining out.
I can imagine franchise restaurants selling branded multi use take home containers for a subsidized price like Trader Joes, Whole Foods & Sprouts do with their branded reusable shopping bags.
Bob Enyeart
West side
