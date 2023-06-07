This article by Kevin Green about using fewer plastic products prompts me to bring up the issue of reusable shopping bags in our grocery stores. All the stores now permit you to bring in your reusable bags once again – but the signs reminding everyone to do so have not reappeared! A simple sign would remind people to bring their bags with them when they shop and cut way down on the number of single use plastic bags which generally hold only a few articles. And it’s also possible to reuse the produce bags in which you bring home your tomatoes and lettuce – try it!