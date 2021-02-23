 Skip to main content
Letter: Reducing State Taxes in Arizona?
Letter: Reducing State Taxes in Arizona?

Governor Ducey claims that Arizona finances are in good shape and wants to reduce state income taxes. Meanwhile our schools are poorly funded and many perform accordingly, funding of higher education is among the lowest in the country, effectively putting the burden on students to fund the cost with tuition dollars many can ill afford, and of course now Pima County may stop Covid testing because the state won’t reimburse the cost of this vitally needed service. Where are all these spare funds and why isn’t he working to use them where needed? Do your job Governor!

Mary Sawall

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

