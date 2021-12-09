 Skip to main content
Letter: Reducing the impact on climate change/drought
Letter: Reducing the impact on climate change/drought

With global climate changes over the past decade, it is of no shock that Arizona’s greatest resource water, is experiencing a shortage due to drought. As a 28-year native of Tucson, it’s of great significance I do my diligence to reduce the impact on climate change. Here are also some helpful solutions to reduce climate change, powering your home with renewable energy, sealing drafts and installing insulation within your home to reduce energy, replace appliances with energy efficient models, install water efficient fixtures, LED lightbulbs use up to 80 percent less energy than conventional incandescent, unplug rarely used devices or use surge protectors and timers, adjust your computers to automatically power down when not in use, drive a fuel efficient vehicle which will reduce auto emissions, use quality public transportation to reduce pollution in the air, and purchasing carbon offset can help replace power from fossil fuel. There are multiple solutions we can implement to reduce the greatest contributor to climate change, and it begins with ourselves.

Karissa Ramirez

South Tucson

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

