Letter: Ref- After a record-breaking year of homicides, Tucson police combat gun violence

The AZ Star featured a story written by Jamie Donnelly titled 'After a record-breaking year of homicides, Tucson police combat gun violence.' In 2021, Tucson had a record 93 homicides, most involving the use of a firearm. Tucson had 68 homicides in 2020. Assistant Police Chief Kevin Hall said of the 93 homicides in 2021, 26% of the victims were Black, 53% were Latino and 2% were Native American. No mention of white victims, but math should have it at 19%. No reference to the ethnicities of the shooters involved. Why? The rise in homicides corresponds to Pima County having a new Progressive County Prosecutor Conover, who will not seek the death penalty in homicide cases. How many of these homicides involved 'straw purchasers' or illegal transfers of firearms to a prohibited possessor? How many have been prosecuted by the ATF? It is people, not firearms, who are responsible for this violence. Hold them accountable! The overwhelming number of gun owners in America are law abiding citizens.
Paula Martin
Vail
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.