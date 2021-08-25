 Skip to main content
Letter: Ref: 8/16/21 Az DailyStar front page article" Shelters Hit Hard..."
Letter: Ref: 8/16/21 Az DailyStar front page article" Shelters Hit Hard..."

The Animal Overpopulation situation cited in this article is not unique to Tucson. This is a nationwide emergency.

All the "purebred" rescues/foster homes, as well as the taxpayer and privately-funded shelters/sanctuaries are filled and stretched to maximum capacity.

Because of these overcrowded conditions, which also lead to animal stress, fights, increase of disease transmission, and human staff/volunteer burnout, nearly one million animals were killed last year in the United States.

The intentional, or careless, breeding of animals is the direct cause of this needless tragedy.

When we actually stop and consider the terrible consequences of this situation, it becomes clear that there are no "responsible breeders", nor any defensible reasons/excuses to buy from them, or from the stores/offsite locations that they utilize.

Until we seriously commit to addressing the real source of this tragic, yet preventable problem, it will worsen.

And the animals will continue to pay the ultimate price.

Deb Thompson

East side

