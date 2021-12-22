Letter: Ref: As border reopens to tourists, migrants ask US to also reopen asylum process

Arizona Star reporter Danyelle Khmara wrote a story, 'As border reopens to tourists, migrants ask US to also reopen asylum process.' She wrote, 'Although the right to seek asylum because of fear of persecution is protected under international law, that process remains largely closed since the U.S. government enacted Title 42 in response to the pandemic.' U.S. Asylum law requires 'the applicant to have a well-founded fear of persecution on account of race, religion, nationality, membership in a particular social group, or political opinion.' Not fleeing from gang violence or economic hardship as referenced by people in her story. In 2020, Central America, i.e., El Salvador, had a stark decline in homicides. There is a backlog of 1.1 million asylum cases in Immigration Court. Meanwhile, people are being released into the public. Our asylum system has and continues to be gamed and abused. We are still in the midst of a Covid pandemic. It is time to suspend indefinitely new asylum claims.
Audrey Flowers
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.