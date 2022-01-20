Letter: Reference letter on 1/18 'WE CAN'T BE AFRAID'

Re: the Jan. 18 letter "We must speak out."
On 1/18, the Star published a Letter to the Editor, 'We must speak out', the letter writer wrote, 'I will no longer be silenced because of my own fear of possible repercussion from Trump supporters. This is the United States of America. We have guaranteed freedoms — freedom of free speech and freedom of the press, to name just two that are so important to us now more than ever.' It was Trump supporters during the campaign who were afraid to place a Trump bumper sticker on their car, a sign in their yard or wear a MAGA hat for fear of violence from Democrats. Fear that they would get a rock thrown at their house or have their car key scratched. People wearing MAGA hats were assaulted, including an incident here in Tucson. I do not need Democrats telling me about fear! It has been Democrats using their sick intimidation and harassment of people, political correctness to impede free speech, and cancel culture that has caused societal fear.
Gusher Adams
Midtown
