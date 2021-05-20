Letter: Reference recent letters to the Editor that " Ranchers care about land and sustainability"

Re: the April 22 letter "Beef ranchers care for land."
Contrary to the statements made by these ranchers, the grazing of cows in the increasingly drought- stricken Southwest is neither sustainable nor environmentally-sound.
The grazing fees paid by the ranching/cattle industry are minimal, and in no way compensate for the water depletion, soil erosion, wildlife extirpation(wild animals killed for posing a " threat" to cattle), or the costs to human health.
Nor do they mitigate the horrors endemic to slaughterhouses.
Results from research conducted by both private and governmental agencies/organizations have stated that cattle are the number one agricultural source of greenhouse(methane) gases worldwide.
The touting of beef as a superior source of protein is in direct conflict with current nutritional studies; a plant- based diet can provide all the nutrients necessary for human beings.
The consequences for humans, animals, and the environment all make beef definitely NOT "what's for dinner."
Deb Thompson
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.