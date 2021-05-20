 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Reference recent letters to the Editor that " Ranchers care about land and sustainability"
View Comments

Letter: Reference recent letters to the Editor that " Ranchers care about land and sustainability"

  • Comments

Re: the April 22 letter "Beef ranchers care for land."

Contrary to the statements made by these ranchers, the grazing of cows in the increasingly drought- stricken Southwest is neither sustainable nor environmentally-sound.

The grazing fees paid by the ranching/cattle industry are minimal, and in no way compensate for the water depletion, soil erosion, wildlife extirpation(wild animals killed for posing a " threat" to cattle), or the costs to human health.

Nor do they mitigate the horrors endemic to slaughterhouses.

Results from research conducted by both private and governmental agencies/organizations have stated that cattle are the number one agricultural source of greenhouse(methane) gases worldwide.

The touting of beef as a superior source of protein is in direct conflict with current nutritional studies; a plant- based diet can provide all the nutrients necessary for human beings.

The consequences for humans, animals, and the environment all make beef definitely NOT "what's for dinner."

Deb Thompson

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Rosemont Mine

It is alarming to hear that the Canadian mining company Hudbay Minerals, formerly Rosemont, is now interested in mining on the west side of th…

Local-issues

Letter: Masks

Pima County's mask mandate is being ignored by selfish shoppers and not enforced by stores. On May 10 I saw people in Fry’s and Safeway not we…

Local-issues

Letter: GOP Fraudit in AZ

Several writers to this page have asked why the Dems are so set against the so-called audit. It is because we have become painfully aware of t…

Local-issues

Letter: AZ Senate

Perhaps when the AZ Senate Republicans are done searching for fictional fraudulent ballots in Maricopa county they can go to Iraq and find the…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News