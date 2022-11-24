Letter: Refocus your energy

We’ve all endured a far too long election season. Now that the dust has settled, we’d be well-served to take off our partisan hats and refocus our attention and energy on our community.

Politics has an ugly way of taking up all the energy in our lives. It’s easy to don our partisan hats and stick to our groups. I’d ask us all to reconnect with neighbors, even those you might politically disagree with. Volunteer in the community. We can’t always look to politicians to solve our problems. Feed the hungry, work on housing issues, teach literacy, work with animals or on environmental issues, whatever your passion is. Please, put the remote down and head out and reconnect with the community in a positive way.