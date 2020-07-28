Letter: Reform needs to come from outside the County Attorney's Office

I began working as a receptionist at the County Attorney’s office in 2013. I took the job very seriously because I was playing a small but important role in something much bigger than myself: the pursuit of Justice.
In the two years I worked there I grew disillusioned. I came to realize the office cultivated a hostile workplace, discouraged innovation, and promoted draconian, tough-on-crime policies which elevated winning in court above justice for our most vulnerable communities.
Jonathan Mosher, is a product of that culture. As Chief Deputy overseeing the entire criminal division, he delivered Ms. Lawall a record-breaking number of felony filings, one-third of which were low-level, nonviolent, drug offenses.
We need more than empty promises. Our community has been crying out for criminal justice reform, and only one candidate has been working for that her whole life - Laura Conover.
Kat Stratford
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!