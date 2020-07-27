Letter: Reform takes more than Ideas, it takes experience.

In the race for Pima County Attorney, experience matters. Jonathan Mosher has handled the most complex cases involving murder, sex crimes, and violent offenses targeting children and the elderly. He's also trained other prosecutors nationally on his success in the courtroom. What voters might not know about Jonathan is that he is deeply committed to reforming a broken system that wastes resources on prison as a “solution” to drug addiction. I know this because I am a Prosecutor, and I’ve seen him pushing to create alternatives to prison for non-violent drug offenders. He has led the fight to increase treatment options, rather than costly and inhumane prison sentences for those in our community who need help.
Jonathan has more than just ideas. He has the experience to get the job done. Jonathan Mosher is the most qualified candidate to be our next County Attorney.
Dan South
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
