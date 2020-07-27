Letter: Reform takes more than Ideas, it takes experience.
View Comments

Letter: Reform takes more than Ideas, it takes experience.

In the race for Pima County Attorney, experience matters.  Jonathan Mosher has handled the most complex cases involving murder, sex crimes, and violent offenses targeting children and the elderly.  He's also trained other prosecutors nationally on his success in the courtroom.  What voters might not know about Jonathan is that he is deeply committed to reforming a broken system that wastes resources on prison as a “solution” to drug addiction.  I know this because I am a Prosecutor, and I’ve seen him pushing to create alternatives to prison for non-violent drug offenders.  He has led the fight to increase treatment options, rather than costly and inhumane prison sentences for those in our community who need help.

Jonathan has more than just ideas.  He has the experience to get the job done.   Jonathan Mosher is the most qualified candidate to be our next County Attorney.

Dan South

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Gen Z for Rex Scott

To those whom don't know who Rex Scott is, he is a man of integrity, accountability, and is highly reputable. Rex Scott is my former middle sc…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News