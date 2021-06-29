 Skip to main content
Letter: Reformer Conover story...
Re; the June 27 article "Reformer Conover facing up to exodus.'

Compassionate Change Management at the Pima County Attorney's Office is how I would titled your story about the voter requested change at that office.

I am very happy to hear that change is actually happening, and that my vote not only brought hope of change, but actual change in only six months! I am very encouraged to hear about "the new dynamic that prioritizes rehabilitation over incarceration." Kudos to Conover!

She certainly does not seem to have chosen the easy route of starting out with a clean slate, but actually practices what she preaches, by giving employees the opportunity to change and evolve.

Cynthia Bistrain

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

