Letter: Refund Police

I am in basic agreement with the writer of, "Don't defund, just refocus.." However, she missed the purpose of Unions by stating they can be complicit and overprotecirng of "bad apples." The most important protection for Union members is the right to due process. I, too, was an educator, who remains committed to this important protection.

Kay Passmore

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

