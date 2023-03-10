This letter writer attempts, miserably, to make comparisons that simply aren't valid. They starts by pointing out, quite rightly, how wrong it is to suggest a woman is at fault for being raped, which is inherently an intentional act of incredible harm, based on what she wears. However, the remainder of the letter quickly loses logic or critical/rationale thinking by suggesting a driver, doing everything right, should necessarily be at fault for hitting a pedestrian, by the simple act of being a driver. Each situation demands a careful assessment of all of the facts. It absolutely can be a tragic accident when a careful driver - completely aware of and sensitive to the two-ton vehicle they are using - ACCIDENTALLY hits a pedestrian who might not have been taking appropriate care by conforming to community and safe standards of where and when to cross a street in the dark. Tragic - yes. NECCESARILY the fault of the drive - no; maybe and maybe not depending on the facts of each specific instance.