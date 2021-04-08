 Skip to main content
Letter: Reg. Abortion bill, just a technicality?
Letter: Reg. Abortion bill, just a technicality?

The radical anti-abortion bill in the AZ Senate, HB 2140, will not proceed, thanks to Karen Fann, AZ Senate President. But the only reason is that it would not have a chance even in the most conservative US Supreme Court. Yet, extremist State Senator Wendy Rogers will have another opportunity to push through the worst legislation in the nation directed against all (!) abortions. Abortion has never been a good thing; it represents a tough call for all pregnant women and their partners, but there are many circumstances under which it ought to be permitted despite all ethical concerns. The real question is why Republicans are fighting against abortion once again? Aren’t there more pressing issues at stake affecting the lives of millions of people? The pandemic? Global warming? Drought in the Southwest? Rising sea levels? Racism against Blacks, Asians, and Hispanics? Well, bless the Republicans’ hearts, but aren’t your priorities a bit skewed at this time of profound crisis? Or is anti-abortion a convenient fig-leaf?

Albrecht Classen

Midtown

