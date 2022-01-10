Letter: Reg. “AZ high court reasserts power over Legislature” (1-7-22)

What wonderful news, a huge improvement for our state, although the heading sounds ominous and threatening! It’s not that the AZ Supreme Court suddenly asserts its power over the legislature; instead, it correctly chastises a legislature gone haywire pushing through all kinds of bills by attaching them to omnibus bills that have nothing to do with the central issue. Our lawmakers ought to decide on individual bills as they emerge irrespective of their own party affiliation. The last years have witnessed a terrible widening of the political aisles, whereas the political process requires true majority votes to move our state forward. New bills must be discussed openly and honestly and should not be secretly folded into other legislature. We need to move beyond myopic and parochial viewpoints in politics and ought to embrace honest and informed opinions that will shape the future of our state. If legislators are opposed to Critical Race Theory, for instance, they ought to explain this openly and then consider counter-arguments, before they vote.
Albrecht Classen
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.