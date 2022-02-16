Letter: Reg. banning school books that depict sex

Here we are again, schoolbooks that contain explicit reference to sex are to be banned from school classes according to HB 2495 promoted by Rep. Jake Hoffmann (R, Queen Creek). Another step toward closed-minded censorship with no understanding of reality. Classics are to be exempted, although when you read certain sections of the Old Testament, you could feel rather uncomfortable. Interesting, so sexuality readily available everywhere on the web is to be banned from schoolbooks. Why don’t we rather ban all smartphones and laptops for students which make sex completely accessible even for young people. Or is sex to be banned from the minds of the so innocent new generation, anyway inundated with pornography in public everywhere, including advertisement? Why don’t we go after the sex industry if that is so offensive to Rep. Hoffmann? Good literature addresses life in all of its facets, and a good teacher knows how to handle such themes properly when they come up in some valuable texts. Teaching means addressing reality!
Albrecht Classen
Midtown
