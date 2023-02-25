Republicans seem unaware that they tend to hurt most Arizonans by supporting only the super-rich and arch-conservatives, often one and the same. Cutting the corporate tax break even further is an example of insanity that has proven to be utterly wrong already many decades ago when Pres. Reagan implemented the notion of the trickle-down economy. As Einstein or someone else once defined insanity, it “is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.” The flat-tax idea is equally absurd and horrific, badly hurting the weakest in society and supporting the most wealthy. Moreover, the Republicans want to cut Social Security and Medicare as if there were no tomorrow, rushing toward the abyss with an eagerness that is suicidal. No wonder even Arizonans are waking up and casting their votes increasingly for other parties. The Republicans like to wrap themselves in the American flag, but they tend to be really unpatriotic and vicious hurting the majority. Ok, be conservative, but be good Americans!