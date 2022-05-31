Letter: Regarding Barrio Viejo April 17th

I met Brenna Patania who now owns the Alvarez AKA Los Enchiladas House. It was my dad’s childhood home. I told her I was an enchilada, as I lived there from ’76-’81. It was sold out of the family in ’81. We talked about the changes; my mother’s childhood home is now a parking lot in Barrio Anita.
Brenna also wanted to see pictures (1930-2005) and hear about my memories of the house. I told her how the owners after ’81 butchered the interior, blocked the doorway, put arches in the walls, and remolded the kitchen and bathroom. A change that ripped out my heart in 2005. Brenna was grateful for the pictures, the memories and told me that I and any family member was welcome at any time. I would hope that others would follow in her example for the preservation of barrio family history despite the changes. Remember, Barrio Viejo is the heartbeat of Tucson.
Descendent of El Hoyo and Los Enchiladas.
Freddy Alvarez
