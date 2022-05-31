Letter: Regarding Barrio Viejo April 17th

I met Brenna Patania who now owns the Alvarez AKA Los Enchiladas House. It was my dad’s childhood home. I told her I was an enchilada, as I lived there from ’76-’81. It was sold out of the family in ’81. We talked about the changes; my mother’s childhood home is now a parking lot in Barrio Anita.

Brenna also wanted to see pictures (1930-2005) and hear about my memories of the house. I told her how the owners after ’81 butchered the interior, blocked the doorway, put arches in the walls, and remolded the kitchen and bathroom. A change that ripped out my heart in 2005. Brenna was grateful for the pictures, the memories and told me that I and any family member was welcome at any time. I would hope that others would follow in her example for the preservation of barrio family history despite the changes. Remember, Barrio Viejo is the heartbeat of Tucson.