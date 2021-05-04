 Skip to main content
Letter: Regarding Fitz's op-ed of Walt Blackman...
As Fitz pointed out, Walter Blackman is an American politician serving as a member of the Arizona House of Representatives. He is a Bronze Star veteran of Iraq. According to Wikipedia, Blackman served in the United States Army for 21 years…some in Iraq as a front line tank commander. I find it interesting that this pro-life politician “fathered a bill in our legislature that would categorize abortion as first-degree premeditated murder”. Yet, he served in the United States Army for 21 years…but not as a conscientious objector. I’m assuming he was willing, in Iraq, to kill the “babies” of Iraqi mothers who had grown up to be soldiers. And, I see nothing about his bill regarding needed care and nurturing for babies in Arizona…after they are born. He’s not pro-life. He’s pro-birth.

Sue Thompson, M.D.

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

