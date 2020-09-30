 Skip to main content
Letter: Regarding McDonald's Dinosaur
Having seen many dinosaurs on display in museums, I don’t doubt they existed. But even if they hadn’t I’m surprised some people resent the delightful one in front of McDonald’s on Grant and Tanque Verde. Nobody ever objected to Santa Claus statues.

As a retired therapist I’d have helped a client feel better the following way:

God gave us brains with which to see our options in any situation. Regarding the dinosaur, offended people could drive down a different street. Or, if they need to go past that corner, they can focus on something straight ahead or across the street.

We get to choose among many options rather than spoil the current scene that entertains the majority of us. We love that guy!

Lee Marie Schnebly

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

