Letter: Regarding Parents Permissions

When my youngest child was approximately six years old, his teacher assigned all students to watch “Roots.” I did not believe the mini-series produced in early 1977 was appropriate for a six-year-old child. I went to the teacher and received permission for my child not to participate in the assignment. Perhaps when a parent believed an issue was inappropriate for their child, they went to the school and asked for their child to be excluded; it would be a better solution than pressing the school to eliminate the subject to “all” students. Parents should take care of their children and not force their beliefs on the entire school.

Sandra Fatovich

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

