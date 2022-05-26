Letter: Regarding Parents Permissions

When my youngest child was approximately six years old, his teacher assigned all students to watch “Roots.” I did not believe the mini-series produced in early 1977 was appropriate for a six-year-old child. I went to the teacher and received permission for my child not to participate in the assignment. Perhaps when a parent believed an issue was inappropriate for their child, they went to the school and asked for their child to be excluded; it would be a better solution than pressing the school to eliminate the subject to “all” students. Parents should take care of their children and not force their beliefs on the entire school.