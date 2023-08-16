Recently publicized challenges with advancing the Regional Transportation Authority Plan to conclusion must be resolved because loss of this financial capacity to respond to our transportation needs is not acceptable.

During the original RTA development, I was a technical resource (Technical Management Committee) for that Plan development and was directly engaged with the Citizen Advisory Committee not distinguished as a separate advisory group. Frustration with lack of respect for CAC input resulted from the lack of interaction between the two advisory groups.

The RTA Board has given much needed guidance on the total financial resources available for the new Plan. The advisory committees need to focus on specifying the contents (projects and programs) of the Plan. Most importantly, the benefits to the community of the proposed investments (increased safety, social equity, etc. – CAC guiding principles) must be conveyed to the public soon.

A rushed public information/education effort in time for the needed vote on the Plan and the Tax will be doomed for failure.

John Bernal, RTA TMC member

West side