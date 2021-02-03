 Skip to main content
Letter: Registering for Vaccine at TMC
Letter: Registering for Vaccine at TMC

After experiencing difficulty making an appointment for a drive-through vaccine at TMC, I called the number they gave for questions and waited on hold for 30 minutes to find out that drive-through appointment times are filled until mid to late March. Went back to TMC website and signed up for a walk-in time two days later. The vaccine experience was outstanding! Staff and volunteers made everything easy. Thanks to TMC and all the dedicated people who made it all so smooth.

Marlene McNiece

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

