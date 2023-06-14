There have been a lot of letters complaining about the development of a new copper mine southeast of Tucson in the Rincon Mountains. There will be zero discharge of pollutants from the new mine but there will be mining in the Rincon mountains that is clearly visible. Tucson Electric Power currently produces eight to nine million tons of carbon dioxide per year while producing electricity for Tucson. Carbon dioxide is invisible and unregulated but affects the global environment not just the local esthetic. Electricity can be produced without releasing carbon dioxide but not without significant cost.