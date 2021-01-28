 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Reid Park Barnum Hill, small Duck Pond, and trees.
View Comments

Letter: Reid Park Barnum Hill, small Duck Pond, and trees.

The Tucson Zoo has decided they want the area that encompasses Barnum Hill, the duck pond and trees for expansion. This area is the most beautiful section of the park. I can understand why they want this gem. It has a stream, a waterfall, a duck pond and hills, all under a canopy of trees. People are drawn to this oasis; it’s a refuge: to get out of the sun, to cool off, to enjoy, to see the ducks and other birds that live in the pond and trees, to sit, to walk, to run and play, to contemplate, to meditate, to read; to bring their children, their partner, their friends, and family. This gem is well used and loved by thousand of Tucson citizens especially now during the pandemic. This area is their breathing area; this canopy of trees provides clean air and cool temperatures - the Zoo will cut them down for two tigers. Are tigers more important than humans?

Concerned citizen,

Margaret Guerrero

Margaret Guerrero

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: AZ Republican Party

I am totally baffled by recent actions of our Arizona Republican Party. They represent only 35% of voters, lost the Presidency and 2 Senate se…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News