Letter: Reid Park Barnum Hill, small Duck Pond, and trees.

The Tucson Zoo has decided they want the area that encompasses Barnum Hill, the duck pond and trees for expansion. This area is the most beautiful section of the park. I can understand why they want this gem. It has a stream, a waterfall, a duck pond and hills, all under a canopy of trees. People are drawn to this oasis; it’s a refuge: to get out of the sun, to cool off, to enjoy, to see the ducks and other birds that live in the pond and trees, to sit, to walk, to run and play, to contemplate, to meditate, to read; to bring their children, their partner, their friends, and family. This gem is well used and loved by thousand of Tucson citizens especially now during the pandemic. This area is their breathing area; this canopy of trees provides clean air and cool temperatures - the Zoo will cut them down for two tigers. Are tigers more important than humans?
Concerned citizen,
Margaret Guerrero
Downtown
