Letter: Reid Park expansion
While Councilman Kozachick has a point and changes to voter-approved plans should not be taken lightly, I applaud Mayor Romano for halting Reid Park expansion plans that would destroy the south duck pond and Barnum Hill. Surely we know of cases where rethinking a plan after it has been passed would have been wise. I am from Chicago and can think of the taking of park land for McCormick Place as a decision that should have been stopped, or the routing of Lake Shore Drive through Jackson Park as one that was. In all cases it is a matter of values. As more houses are built, we in Tucson need access to ponds, trees and birds, access that does not come with an admission fee or distance driving, access open daily to rich and poor. These values exceed strict adherence to the letter of voter-approved plans. Without expansion, the zoo will still remain; with it, pond and hill are forever destroyed.

Joan Gibb Engel

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

